Tekashi 6ix9ine has not signed a management deal with Roc Nation, ending recent speculation from fans.

The Jay-Z-founded company were linked to the recently freed New York rapper (real name Daniel Hernandez) after fans spotted someone in the foreground of his new ‘Gooba’ video wearing a Roc Nation hat (you can briefly see the hat at the 1:57 mark in the below clip).

This reference led to speculation on social media that 6ix9ine had signed to the management arm of Roc Nation, but a source from the company has now confirmed to various outlets that this is not the case.

The video for ‘Gooba’ has already beaten the record for the most views of a hip-hop video within the first 24 hours, a title previously held by Eminem‘s Machine Gun Kelly diss track ‘Killshot’.

Last Friday’s (May 8) release of ‘Gooba’ was also accompanied by a 6ix9ine-hosted Instagram Live session. The broadcast came after it emerged that the rapper is reportedly planning to record two albums while in home confinement.

Not everyone has welcomed 6ix9ine’s release from prison. Snoop Dogg shared his disappointment at the rapper’s return to music, writing “they gotta stop pushing this [rat]” in response to an Instagram post shared by TIDAL’s chief content officer.