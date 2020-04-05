Tekashi 6ix9ine planning two new albums during home confinement

Tekashi 6ix9ine is planning to release two new albums while in home confinement, according to his attorney.

The rapper was released from prison this week (April 2) after being identified as being at high risk of contracting coronavirus due to being diagnosed with bronchitis and sinusitis last year.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, will serve the remaining four months of his 24-month sentence at home. Speaking to Complex, his attorney Dawn Florio said that he plans to use that time to work on new music for his label 10K Projects.

“Yes, he can release music,” she confirmed. “What he’s gonna do is he already has that advance for 10K Projects. So he has to put out a Spanish album and an English album. So that’s what he’s going to do.”

Florio added that she had been in contact with the rapper’s entertainment lawyer to plan his comeback, saying: “We were actually trying to figure out the logistics of how that’s going to work. It’s more difficult because of the coronavirus because you don’t want strange people coming in to set up a studio where he’s going to be.”

During his home confinement period, 6ix9ine will be supervised and monitored by GPS. He will have to stay at his residence unless he asks for permission from the probation department to seek medical treatment or talk to his lawyer.

He was imprisoned last year after pleading guilty to racketeering and an array of other charges and was expected to spend between 37 years to life behind bars. However, he had his sentence cut after he co-operated with authorities and testified against other members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang.

The rapper has released one album so far in his career – 2018’s ‘Dummy Boy’. In a one-star review, NME said: “Hernandez’s lyrics are usually full of braggadocio and pandemonium, ready to cause mayhem with each line. On ‘Dummy Boy’, all of that is missing. Instead, 6ix9ine raps bars without substance; they’re often meaningless words strung together to fill in the silence.”