Tekashi 6ix9ine has pushed back the release of his upcoming music video once more “out of respect” for what the US is “going through right now.”

Last week, two days before the intended release of the accompanying video for his latest single, Tekashi pushed back the release to June 5, after revealing that the video wasn’t ready.

The recently freed rapper, real name Daniel Hernandez, saw big returns on his comeback track ‘Gooba’, as the clip for the song broke YouTube’s existing record for the most views of a hip-hop video in its first 24 hours.

Now, Tekashi has pushed the release back again following the death of George Floyd and the containing protests across the US in the wake of his death. In a post on Instagram, Tekashi wrote: “Music video will be pushed back again to June 12th Out of respect for what we are going through right now.”

He added: “It’s not the time for a music video right now with everything going on in the world. It will be extremely selfish. JUNE 12TH NEXT FRIDAY.”

Earlier this week, Tekashi sent his condolences to the family of George Floyd who was killed whilst in police custody on May 25 but added that he still wasn’t able to speak on “certain topics” since his release from prison.

“I’m still not a free man,” the rapper said while pointing to an ankle monitor he’s had since his release. “I’m home under supervised release. I can’t speak on certain topics but what I want to do and what I am gonna do is send out my deepest condolences to the Floyd family.”

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis last week following an altercation with police officers. Floyd, who was African American, was killed when a white police officer appeared to kneel on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest.

Officer Derek Chauvin has since been sacked and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Three of his colleagues, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Keung are now all facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Since Floyd’s death, protests have erupted in the US and around the world.