News Music News

Tekashi 6ix9ine to release more new music this week

He scored his first US Number One with latest single 'Trollz'

By Rhian Daly
Tekashi 6ix9ine
Tekashi 6ix9ine CREDIT: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Tekashi 6ix9ine has announced a new song and music video, both set to arrive this week.

The rapper has been releasing a steady stream of new music since he was released from prison and put under house arrest.

6ix9ine shared the news with his followers on Instagram, captioning a video of him speaking: “NEW MUSIC VIDEO THIS FRIDAY JULY 3RD.” In the video, he spoke about his plans for his final days of house arrest and beyond.

“I have about 34 more days til house arrest is over, about 34 more days and the ankle monitor comes off and the king of New York is back on the street,” he said. “I’m gonna give you all one more music video.

 

“Just picture this, right. I’ve been on house arrest. I broke a whole bunch of records […] I have the Number One record in the world, from house arrest. I’ve been shooting all the music videos in my living room. I”m gonna give you all one more music video. Picture the noise I’m gonna make when I’m outside.”

His latest single ‘Trollz’, which features Nicki Minaj, scored him his first US Number One upon its release earlier this month (June 12). A portion of the proceeds from the track were donated to The Bail Project Inc, who help people on low incomes who can’t afford to pay bail.

After ‘Trollz’ hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, 6ix9ine boasted that he is “unstoppable”. He made the claim in a celebratory video posted to Instagram, which saw him popping a bottle of champagne and repeating his brag. “YOU CANT STOP ME. YOU CANT BLACKBALL ME. DIDNT I TELL YOU!!!!!!!” he captioned the post.

