Tekashi 6ix9ine seeks permission to serve prison sentence at home

Tekashi 6ix9ine has reportedly sought permission to serve the rest of his two-year prison sentence under house arrest, amid concerns for his safety behind bars.

According to TMZ, the rapper – real name Daniel Hernandez – has asked to continue the sentence at home, or at a community correctional facility.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Hernandez’ attorney Lance Lazzaro claims that the rapper’s life is in danger after he testified against his former associates in the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods street gang.

Lazzaro says that the gang has a presence at the private jail where the rapper is currently serving time.

The plea comes less than a month after Tekashi was handed a two year prison sentence in a New York court, of which he has already served two months.

Despite facing a minimum of 37 years in prison on charges including attempted murder and conspiracy to distribute heroin, his sentence was dramatically slashed after he testified against gang members Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack.

A retrial was also sought for Ellison, after he was convicted of kidnapping and robbing the rapper.

In November 2019, the 23-year-old artist also wrote a letter of apology to a US judge while he awaited his sentencing.

According to TMZ, in the letter he wrote of his “gang affiliation” in the hope that he would receive a lenient prison sentence and said he was “remorseful” for his involvement.

Describing his affiliations with the Nine Trey gang, Tekashi spoke of feeling “relief” when he was arrested because the gang had “control of his life”.