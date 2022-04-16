Tekashi 6ix9ine shares new single, ‘GINÉ’

Tekashi 6ix9ine shared a new single yesterday (April 16) called ‘GINÉ’ – listen to it below.

6ix9ine announced last week that he would debut a new single on April 15 and ‘GINÉ arrived yesterday, his first new song since ‘ZAZA‘ back in February.

The new track follows last year’s ‘Gooba’, ‘Trollz’, ‘Yaya’ and ‘Punani’, which all appeared on the rapper’s second album, ‘TattleTales’, and came after he was given early release from prison in April.

Advertisement

You can listen to the track here:

Back in March, Tekashi 6ix9ine told a judge that he’s “struggling to make ends meet”, in a sworn declaration following a lawsuit for his involvement in a 2018 armed robbery.

In December 2021, 6ix9ine was hit with a civil lawsuit relating to an incident in 2018 in which 6ix9ine and members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods ambushed Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier in Manhattan.

Wonzer and Dozier were attacked by five armed men who pulled up in an SUV, and demanded they get on the ground before taking their belongings. 6ix9ine didn’t take part in the robbery but filmed from an adjacent vehicle.

ccording to the lawsuit, the robbery was a result of “mistaken identity”. 6ix9ine and his associates allegedly believed Wonzer and Dozier to be affiliates of the label Rap-A-Lot Records, which the lawsuit claims is not the case.

Advertisement

In court documents obtained by Complex, 6ix9ine told the judge: “Right now, I am struggling to make ends meet. I do not know if I will ever command the kind of advances I was paid before my arrest, and my career stalled.”

He continued: “I did receive large advances under the recording artist and merchandising agreements prior to my arrest. However, I do not receive any royalties under those agreements either since my royalty accounts remain unrecouped.”

6ix9ine has stated that an unfavourable verdict could leave him bankrupt: “It will surely bankrupt me in a way from which I will never recover to the permanent detriment and hardship of the family members who rely upon me.”

In other news, Eminem recently revisited his beef with 6ix9ine during his verse on Cordae’s ‘Parables (Remix)’.