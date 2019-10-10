Tekashi 6ix9ine signs new record deal reportedly worth $10 million

The controversial rapper is currently awaiting sentencing on racketeering and firearms charges

Tekashi 6ix9ine has signed a new record deal while in prison, with reports claiming that the new contract is worth $10 million (£8 million).

The rapper, real name Daniel Hernandez, is currently awaiting sentencing on racketeering and firearms charges. He was first arrested in November 2018 and had been set to face a mandatory minimum sentence of 47 years after pleading guilty to a number of the charges, but he entered into a co-operation agreement with the federal government shortly after his arrest in a bid to reduce his sentence.

Last month, 6ix9ine testified in court against his former fellow Nine Trey gang members, Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, as part of that agreement. Both men have since been found guilty.

With 6ix9ine now set to be sentenced on December 18 — with some observers predicting that, due to his co-operation deal, his sentence is likely to be drastically reduced — the rapper has received some good news after signing a new record deal with his former label, 10K Projects.

Billboard confirmed the news with the label shortly after TMZ broke the news today (October 11). The latter claims that the deal is worth in excess of $10 million. The contract apparently covers the release of two more 6ix9ine albums: one to be recorded in English and one in Spanish.

Following the dramatic scenes in court over the past few weeks, it’s since emerged that some people are planning to dress up as 6ix9ine for this year’s Halloween.