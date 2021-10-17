Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Spotify page hacked and edited with NSFW content

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Spotify page was reportedly hacked and edited with NSFW content, with the rapper’s bio, photos and more altered.

The hackers referenced Trippie Redd and Lil Durk in 6ix9ine’s temporary bio change – two artists that the disgraced star has had beef with.

“I grew up always wanting to be like Trippie Redd and lil durk I’d let them hit my girl and my mom,” the biography read. “My mom pussy stank I came from the sewer. Wack 100 my boyfriend and he secretly crip.”

6ix9ine’s profile picture was changed to a photo of Redd and his artist pick showed up as the rapper’s ‘Trip At Knight’ album. Another photo on the page showed 6ix9ine’s face edited onto an Animorphs graphic that portrayed a rat evolving into a human.

BRO WHO HACKED 6IX9INE’S SPOTIFY LMMMAOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/akrVDda9yn — Mr2KGodฏ๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎⚰ (@Mr2KGod) October 15, 2021

Elsewhere, his profile was also edited to feature pictures of penises. His Spotify page has since been reverted back to its original form and the hacker’s identity has not been revealed.

Last month, 6ix9ine was involved in an altercation at an Ultimate Fighting Championship event in Las Vegas. According to reports, a member of the crowd at UFC 266 allegedly heckled the rapper and threw a drink at him.

In response, the star threw a drink back. He was not charged in the incident, however the other man was taken away in handcuffs.

Earlier this year, YouTuber Jake Paul challenged 6ix9ine to a boxing match, saying the rapper “deserves to get his ass beat and I want to do it for all the people he’s disrespected”. 6ix9ine responded by saying: “I think he’s on steroids like his security guard who passed away.”