Tekashi 6ix9ine sued for alleged copyright infringement on ‘GOOBA’

Tekashi 6ix9ine is being sued for copyright infringement after a production group claimed that he stole the beat for his hit single ‘GOOBA’.

Released as the rapper’s first music after his release from prison last year, ‘GOOBA’ went on to break YouTube’s record for the most-watched hip-hop video in a 24-hour span and currently has over 700 million views on YouTube.

Now, Texas production group BEATDEMONS is suing the rapper, claiming that ‘GOOBA’ has copied their track ‘Regular’.

Released two years prior to ‘GOOBA’, ‘Regular’ was advertised by the group as being a ‘6ix9ine x Cardi B type beat’. You can hear both below.

As reported by TMZ, BEATDEMONS believes the two tracks have the same melody, form, structure and function, and are seeking all the profits made from the track, which are believed to constitute several million dollars.

A lawyer for 6ix9ine told the publication: “The lawsuit is without merit and is another attempt to profit off of Tekashi’s success. We are confident that it will be dismissed.”

It’s not the first time the rapper has been accused of plagiarism on ‘GOOBA’. Last June, Kenyan producer Magix Enga claimed that the track unlawfully used one of hits beats.

The song was unavailable on YouTube for a number of hours as a result, with the message: “This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Magix Enga” appearing on screen.

Last month, meanwhile, 6ix9ine likened himself to classic DC Comics villain The Joker, saying “He’s the bad guy you end up falling in love with”.

The controversial rapper made the bizarre comparison in a new Showtime documentary titled Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine, which focuses on how he became one of the most polarising musicians in the world.