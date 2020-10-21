Tekashi 6ix9ine sued for “child sexual assault” over 2015 underage sex video

Tekashi 6ix9ine is being sued for “child sexual assault, child sexual abuse and infliction of emotional distress”, which stems from an underage sex video made by the rapper in 2015.

6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, was sentenced to four years’ probation in October 2018 after he pleaded guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance, with the act caught on camera.

The unidentified woman is now suing the controversial rapper for sexually abusing her at a party in 2015 when she was 13-years-old. Hernandez was 18 at the time of the incident.

According to TMZ, the woman alleges that she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the assault, which compromised her ability to consent (which was already affected by her underage status).

She claims that Hernandez and friend Tay Milly made three sexually explicit videos with her, which they subsequently posted online.

The lawsuit also states that “the first video featured Doe performing oral sex on Tay Milly while Tekashi did pelvic thrusts behind her — without engaging in sex — and he slapped her butt.”

Another video allegedly saw the woman sitting on Hernandez’s lap in a bra and underwear, while a third featured her “laying naked across their laps while Milly groped her.”

Hernandez’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ that the rapper will “defend the lawsuit vigorously”.

The rapper told The New York Times that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when the 2015 incident occurred.

The lawsuit comes after the rapper was hospitalised he reportedly overdosed on weight loss pills and caffeine.

In an recent interview with The Shade Room, 6ix9ine revealed that he took two doses of Hydroxycut, a weight loss pill, as opposed to the recommended dose of one. The double dose caused his heart rate to accelerate, which was further exacerbated by drinking a McDonald’s coffee.

The rapper was released from prison earlier this year, having served a 24-month sentence after pleading guilty to nine charges including conspiracy to murder and armed robbery.

Originally facing decades in prison, 6ix9ine’s prison sentence was dramatically cut after he testified during the trial of Nine Trey members Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, who faced federal racketeering and firearms charges at the time.