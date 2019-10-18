The three-part docuseries has been ordered by Showtime

A new documentary series on Tekashi 6ix9ine, titled SuperVillain, has been announced by the US TV network Showtime.

The three-part series will focus on the currently incarcerated New York rapper, real name Daniel Hernandez. He is currently awaiting sentencing on racketeering and firearms charges, which had been set to carry a minimum prison sentence of 47 years. However, 6ix9ine agreed to co-operate with the federal government after pleading guilty to a number of the charges, and it’s now expected that his sentence, which is set for December, will be much shorter.

The interest in 6ix9ine’s case has already brought about the announcement of two documentaries on his life and career — one of which is being produced by 50 Cent — and now another project has been confirmed. Showtime have partnered with Rolling Stone to produce SuperVillain, which is based on Stephen Witt’s 2019 Rolling Stone feature ‘Tekashi 6ix9ine: The Rise and Fall of a Hip-Hop Supervillain’.

Rolling Stone‘s President and COO Gus Wenner said of the series: “Tekashi 6ix9ine’s story fits into Rolling Stone’s history of epic narratives about the most important and controversial artists of our times. We are thrilled to work with Showtime, Imagine and Lightbox on the definitive docuseries of Tekashi’s meteoric rise and spectacular fall.”

“The bizarre and complicated rise of Tekashi 6ix9ine is a story of our times,” Vinnie Malhotra, Executive Vice President of Nonfiction Programming at Showtime, commented. “Beyond becoming one of the most notorious hip hop artists of this generation, his story speaks volumes of the impact of social media and manufactured celebrity in our society. We’re thrilled to be partnering with such heavy hitters in the world of music and documentary to bring SuperVillain to life.”

A release date for SuperVillain has yet to be confirmed.

Last week, 6ix9ine signed a new record deal while in prison which some reports claim is worth up to $10 million.