Tekashi 6ix9ine tells judge he’s “struggling to make ends meet”

Tekashi 6ix9ine has told a judge that he’s “struggling to make ends meet”, in a sworn declaration following a lawsuit for his involvement in a 2018 armed robbery.

In December 2021, 6ix9ine was hit with a civil lawsuit relating to an incident in 2018 in which 6ix9ine and members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods ambushed Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier in Manhattan.

Wonzer and Dozier were attacked by five armed men who pulled up in an SUV, and demanded they get on the ground before taking their belongings. 6ix9ine didn’t take part in the robbery but filmed from an adjacent vehicle.

According to the lawsuit, the robbery was a result of “mistaken identity”. 6ix9ine and his associates allegedly believed Wonzer and Dozier to be affiliates of the label Rap-A-Lot Records, which the lawsuit claims is not the case.

In court documents obtained by Complex, 6ix9ine told the judge: “Right now, I am struggling to make ends meet. I do not know if I will ever command the kind of advances I was paid before my arrest, and my career stalled.”

He continued: “I did receive large advances under the recording artist and merchandising agreements prior to my arrest. However, I do not receive any royalties under those agreements either since my royalty accounts remain unrecouped.”

6ix9ine has stated that an unfavourable verdict could leave him bankrupt: “It will surely bankrupt me in a way from which I will never recover to the permanent detriment and hardship of the family members who rely upon me.”

In other news, Eminem revisited his beef with 6ix9ine during his verse on Cordae’s ‘Parables (Remix)’.

During the track, which features on Cordae’s recently released album ‘From A Bird’s Eye View’, Eminem can be heard rapping: “Shit’ll make you wanna cop out like a plea deal / So I treat a beat like it’s Tekashi, spit on that bitch like Meek Mill.”

During a 2019 trial where 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to nine charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and armed robbery, the rapper testified for the prosecution against other Nine Trey gang members and was sentenced to just two years in prison in exchange.

The track also makes reference to Meek Mill and Tekashi’s beef, which came to a head last year after an altercation outside a club which saw Mill spitting on 6ix9ine.