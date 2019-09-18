Tekashi 6ix9ine testifies against former gang members in firearms and kidnap case

Rapper could face 47 years in prison

Tekashi 6ix9ine has appeared in court to testify against former members of a gang he was part of and who allegedly kidnapped the rapper.

Two men, Anthony “Harvey” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, who the prosecution claim are part of the Nine Trey Bloods gang, are facing federal racketeering and firearms charges. Ellison is also facing additional charges in connection to his alleged kidnapping and beating of 6ix9ine in July 2018, reports Pitchfork.

The court heard that 6ix9ine began cooperating with federal authorities on November 19, 2018 – one day after he was arrested on his own racketeering and firearms counts.

The rapper said he first contacted the men he believed to be members of the Nine Trey gang because he wanted gang members to appear in his music video for ‘GUMMO’. “I wanted the aesthetic to be full of Nine Trey,” he said, describing how he reached out to mutual friend and alleged Nine Trey member Sego Billy to act as his first contact.

He went on to say he met another member, his future manager Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, for the first time on the same day of the video shoot.

The rapper told the court he was made an official member after the release of ‘KOODA’ in December 2017.

When questioned about what his responsibilities were as a member of the gang, he replied, “Keep making hits and be the financial support for the gang.”

He stated that the money he made in his capacity as a rapper was not only used for gang members’ personal use but also for the acquisition of firearms. When asked what he got in return, 6ix9ine replied, “My career.” He explained that the gang provided him with street credibility as well as protection.

Yesterday (September 16) Ellison’s lawyer argued that 6ix9ine faked his own kidnapping, calling it a “hoax” and “a Jussie Smollett, if you will.”

Earlier this year, 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to nine charges in the current case, including charges of racketeering conspiracy, multiple firearms offences, narcotics trafficking, and more. He could face at least 47 years in prison. He is expected to be sentenced in January 2020.

Reviewing his debut album ‘Dummy Boy’ last year, a record the rapper released whilst in prison, NME said: “Tekashi has released ‘Dummy Boy’ at the apex of his fame, but at this stage, he’s little more than an internet phenomenon and controversy magnet who also raps.”