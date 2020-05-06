Tekashi 6ix9ine to return with post-prison Instagram live session

Tekashi 6ix9ine has announced that he’ll host an Instagram live session this Friday, marking one of his most prominent moves since leaving prison.

The controversial rapper, real name Daniel Hernandez, remains under house arrest after he was released from prison last month (April 2).

Hernandez has now confirmed he’ll host an Instagram live session on Friday (May 8), which is also the day he is expected to release his first new music since his release.

He wrote on Instagram: “Let’s get this party started. Don’t get scared now.”

The rapper, who was incarcerated last year for his involvement with the Nine Trey Bloods gang, also recently embraced his reputation as a “snitch” in his first social media comments since being released from prison.

Commenting on an Instagram post about Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti offering rewards to citizens who “snitch” on businesses violating the city’s the stay-at-home order, Hernandez said he was “coming to the rescue”.

Hernandez was first imprisoned last year after pleading guilty to racketeering and an array of other charges and was expected to spend between 37 years to life behind bars.

However, he was labelled a “snitch” after he had his sentence cut by testifying against other members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang. He will serve the remaining four months of his 24-month sentence at home.

Speaking to Complex, his attorney Dawn Florio said that Hernandez plans to use that time to work on new music for his label 10K Projects.