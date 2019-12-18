Tekashi 6ix9ine sentenced to 24 months in prison

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been sentenced to 24 months in prison with five years supervised release on racketeering and firearms charges.

The US rapper, real name Daniel Hernandez, was in court today (December 18) to receive sentencing for his involvement with the Nine Trey Bloods gang. He’s been charged with conspiracy, attempted murder, conspiracy to distribute heroin, and four firearms-related charges.

“You are in custody for 13 months. I agree you deserve a great deal of credit for cooperation,” said Judge Paul Engelmayer [via Inner City Press‘ reporting from the courtroom].

Judge Engelmayer: I have no doubt that the process of cooperation has for you been cathartic.

For all these reasons you deserve a very substantial reduction, & you will receive you. I followed some of the commentary during the trial, I took much of it in good fun — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

“However, I cannot agree with your counsel that time served it appropriate. In my judgment, your conduct is too violent and selfish to make 13 months reasonable. You will not be going free today.”

The judge added: “Mr Hernandez, if you expected to be released today, you will be disappointed. But you were wise to cooperate. Your cooperation will result in years more liberty.

“You are to serve a term of 24 months in prison, with five years of supervised release.”

Engelmayer’s judgment included mentions of incidents with Trippie Redd and Chief Keef. The judge also noted, “Before you, the gang didn’t fight with rap entourages. They had no independent interest in going after musicians and their management groups. … I reject the portrait of you as a passive participant.”

Of the nine counts again Hernandez, one gun charge was dropped ahead of the sentencing. A guilty plea and cooperation with authorities meant he no longer faced the original 47 years behind bars that he was expected to originally. With that charge dropped, Hernandez is expected to face somewhere between 37 years and life imprisonment.

Additionally, an innocent bystander who was shot in the leg by a Nine Trey Blood member during an April 2019 gunpoint robbery of which 6ix9ine was involved told the court of the impact of the incident.

“Everyday I wake up, I have scars on my back,” the witness reportedly said in court. “I was out of work. The actions took a lot of me. I still have to go to the doctors. And for him to sit up here. I want to see him apologise. My mother could have lost her daughter.” Hernandez was called the “mastermind” behind the shooting by the witness. “I just want an apology,” they added.

6ix9ine himself said that he “not a victim” and accepted responsibility for his involvement with the gang. He also said he “denounced being Nine Trey before the arrest” and apologised to the victim while offering to pay her medical bills.

Last week, the 23-year-old artist reportedly wrote a letter of apology to a US judge while he awaited his sentencing.

According to TMZ, in the letter he wrote of his “gang affiliation” in the hope that he would receive a lenient prison sentence and said he was “remorseful” for his involvement.

Describing his affiliations with the Nine Trey gang, Tekashi spoke of feeling “relief” when he was arrested because the gang had “control of his life”.

His letter addse: “I know that I am not a victim because my actions contributed to this mess… I now know that I am remorseful for what happened because I was blessed with the gift of an opportunity that most people dream of but I squandered it by getting involved with the wrong people and misrepresenting myself.”

This is a developing story – check back for updates