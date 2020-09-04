Tekashi 6ix9ine says he would vote for Donald Trump

Tekashi 6ix9ine has said he would vote for Donald Trump in his first interview since being released from prison.

The rapper was sentenced to 24 months behind bars last year for nine charges including conspiracy to murder and armed robbery. He was released in April over coronavirus fears and finished the home confinement part of his sentence in August.

Speaking to the New York Times, 6ix9ine discussed the comparisons he receives to the current US President. “I don’t think Trump trolls,” he said. “I think Trump is genuinely Trump. I get compared to Trump every day. But I love Mexican people. I don’t think we’re the same.”

When asked if he had ever voted, the rapper – whose real name is Daniel Hernandez – asked if felons could vote. When he was told that some felons can vote in New York, he replied: “I would vote for Trump.”

The interview also saw him give a step-by-step account of how he had ended up testifying against members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang, which he was a part of. His testimony saw his own sentence dramatically cut.

“On Sunday, I went downstairs and I said, ‘I need to speak to your boss,’” he explained. “I’m ready to snitch now. The very next morning, they said, you know what, if something happens to this kid, somebody kills him, it’s on us.

“They took everybody down, knowing in the back of their head, this kid is about to let the whistle blow. The very next morning, I was in their office.”

The rapper released his first album since being released from prison earlier today (September 4). In a two-star review of ‘TattleTales’, NME said: “For someone with so much to say, it’s hard to take away a single memorable line from the album – unless you count the moment on ‘GATA’ when he sings the praises of New York’s subway system: ‘Oh damn, let me guess, you need an Uber? /The J-Train is right over there / 2.50, bitch, pay the fuckin’ fare’.”