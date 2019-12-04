Tekashi 6ix9ine’s kidnapper asks for new trial

One of the men convicted of kidnapping and robbing Tekashi 6ix9ine has asked for a retrial in a bid to overthrow his sentence.

Anthony ‘Harv’ Ellison was convicted last October of kidnapping and robbing 6ix9ine in July 2018, as well as being a part of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. His conviction came at the end of a high-profile trial that saw 6ix9ine testifying for three days in a bid to slash his own sentence for racketeering.

On Monday (December 2), Ellison’s attorneys filed a motion to get the verdict thrown out, and to give their client a whole new trial.

In a memo supporting their bid for a new trial, lawyers Deveraux Cannick and Calvin Scholar said there was insufficient evidence to connect Ellison to the criminal activities of the Nine Trey gang.

They also discussed 6ix9ine’s apparent beef with rapper Trippie Redd – who Harv is alleged to have punched in the mouth during a fight in a Manhattan hotel lobby.

“During trial, the government elicited testimony that Mr. Ellison was first hired as security after coming to the defense of Mr. Hernandez during a staged publicity “beef” between Hernandez and a rapper named Trippie Redd,” they wrote.

“The evidence was more than sufficient to establish that the “beef” between Hernandez and Redd was a publicity stunt. The two rappers made songs about one another. Moreover, Redd’s own manager sent Redd’s location to Hernandez ostensibly so that there could be some type of staged confrontation… After coming to Hernandez’ defense at the staged publicity event, Mr. Ellison became Hernandez’ bodyguard and part of Hernandez’ entourage.”

His co-defendant Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, who was convicted of racketeering and narcotics trafficking, filed a motion on Monday asking for an acquittal despite the jury verdict.

While Tekashi remains behind bars, he reportedly signed a new $10 million record contract in October.

If released, he has reportedly said he won’t enter a witness protection programme.