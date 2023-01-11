Temples announce new album ‘Exotico’, share bouncy new single ‘Gamma Rays’

Temples have shared details of their fourth album ‘Exotico’.

The Sean Ono Lennon-produced album, which is the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Hot Motion’, is released on April 14 via ATO Records. It’s been previewed today (January 11) with first single ‘Gamma Rays’, which comes with a Molly Daniel-directed video that was shot in Benidorm, Spain.

Temples singer and guitarist James Bagshaw said: “In the verse lyrics we’re talking about the grandness of nature, and then the chorus flips that on its head, it sounds like a rejoiceful summer tune about soaking up the rays, but the truth is that soaking up gamma rays will kill you. So it’s about that juxtaposition of beauty and danger that we often find in nature.”

Advertisement

As for the track’s accompanying visuals, Daniel explained: “Filming in Benidorm was inspiring. It’s a very surreal and futuristic space – like Margate meets Vegas meets the end of the world! I wanted a video that felt fast paced and took you on a journey through some great locations.”

‘Exotico’ will be available on LP, CD, download and cassette via the band’s shop and can be pre-ordered here. See the tracklist and cover artwork below.

01. ‘Liquid Air’

02. ‘Gamma Rays’

03. ‘Exotico’

04. ‘Sultry Air’

05. ‘Cicada’

06. ‘Oval Stones’

07. ‘Slow Days’

08. ‘Crystal Hall’

09. ‘Head In The Clouds’

10. ‘Giallo’

11. ‘Inner Space’

12. ‘Meet You Maker’

13. ‘Time Is A Light’

14. ‘Fading Actor’

15. ‘Afterlife’

16. ‘Movements Of Time’

Temples also make their live return next month with a short run of small club shows to road test their new album. A full UK and European tour is be announced in due course.

Advertisement

Temples live tour dates 2023 (tickets available here):

FEBRUARY

01 – Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

02 – YES, Manchester

03 – Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

04 – Stereo, Glasgow

05 – Lafyette, London

06 – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

Last year, Temples bassist T Walmsley unveiled his first ever solo single ‘On The Ice’.