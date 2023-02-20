Temples share new single ‘Cicada’ produced by Sean Ono Lennon

Temples have announced details of their fourth studio album and shared new Sean Ono Lennon-produced single ‘Cicada’.

The band’s new album is called ‘Exotico’ and will be released on April 14 via ATO. It follows 2019’s ‘Hot Motion’ and was first previewed last month with the single ‘Gamma Rays’.

Discussing ‘Cicada’, the band’s Thomas Walmsley said: “‘Cicada’ came from being inspired by the sound of cicadas, and the idea of emerging from the underground after a long time of being suppressed.

“We were attempting to turn that sound into a sort of dance rhythm, and once we started working with Sean we really built up the production by digging into his cupboard of keyboards and synths.”

Singer/guitarist James Bagshaw added: “You never really see cicadas, but you can imagine them having a frantic life, and to me that song feels like a huge army of them whipped into a frenzy.”

Listen to the new track below.

‘Exotico’ will be available on LP, CD, download and cassette via the band’s shop and can be pre-ordered here. See the tracklist and cover artwork below.

01. ‘Liquid Air’

02. ‘Gamma Rays’

03. ‘Exotico’

04. ‘Sultry Air’

05. ‘Cicada’

06. ‘Oval Stones’

07. ‘Slow Days’

08. ‘Crystal Hall’

09. ‘Head In The Clouds’

10. ‘Giallo’

11. ‘Inner Space’

12. ‘Meet You Maker’

13. ‘Time Is A Light’

14. ‘Fading Actor’

15. ‘Afterlife’

16. ‘Movements Of Time’

Discussing the album, Bagshaw added: “This record is essentially something we made for ourselves to find joy in at the time we were making it.

“There are songs to dance to, songs to reflect with, and through that we ended up delving into every aspect of our musical vocabulary.”

The band had previously worked with Lennon on 2020 single ‘Paraphernalia’. “I’d always been a fan of the band,” Lennon said of the track, which was written while the band were in the studio recording ‘Hot Motion’.

“Had seen them play some pretty great shows over the years. When I first heard the demo for ‘Paraphernalia’ I knew they had a great tune.”