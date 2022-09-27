Temples’ T Walmsley unveils dreamy debut solo single ‘On The Ice’

Temples‘ bassist T Walmsley has unveiled his first ever solo single ‘On The Ice’. Check it out the song below.

The track serves as the first offering to be taken from Walmsley’s forthcoming debut solo EP, ‘Viva Lost Wages’.

Speaking about the dreamy and kaleidoscopic track, showcasing Walmsley’s confessional songwriting style inspired by relationship heartbreak and mental wellbeing, T Walmsley said: “Somewhere between ghosted and friend-zoned there’s an after-hours lounge which we’re all sent to.

“You’re in relationship purgatory, drowning your sorrows in an alternate reality; but the drinks are free. On The Ice is a modern love song about never truly knowing where you stand; and finding relief in being frozen out by that special someone.”

’On The Ice’ was written, recorded and produced by Walmsley alongside Scott Hollingsworth – who helped with mixing and post-production – and comes accompanied by an official music video, which sees Walmsley performing the track down at The Black Dove in Brighton.

The ‘Viva Lost Wages’ EP, which is currently without a release date, was self-recorded by Walmsley on the South Coast of England at Small Pond Studios based in Brighton, not long after relocating back to the UK from New York City.

Temples haven’t released new music since their last single ‘Paraphernalia’ back in 2020, which was produced by Sean Ono Lennon.

However, the band have been sharing snippets from the recording studio together after their summer of live shows, which included appearances at Mallorca Live Festival and BST Hyde Park.