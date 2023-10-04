NewsMusic News

Tenacious D announce 2024 UK and Ireland arena tour

Tickets go on sale later this week

By Tom Skinner
Kyle Gass and Jack Black performing live on stage as Tenacious D
Tenacious D perform live. CREDIT: Getty

Tenacious D have announced a UK and Ireland arena tour for next year – find all the details below.

The comedy rock duo – aka Jack Black and Kyle Gass – are due to hit the road in Europe next spring. Dubbed the ‘Spicy Meatball Tour’, the upcoming run of shows includes stop-offs in Stockholm (April 29), Oslo (30), Copenhagen (May 1) and Luxembourg (3).

From there, Tenacious D will head to Dublin for a headline concert at the city’s 3Arena on May 5. Further gigs are scheduled for Birmingham (7), Manchester (8), Glasgow (9), Leeds (11), Nottingham (12) and Brighton (13).

“It’s no joke. Tenacious D is the best band in the world and in the ‘Spicy Meatball Tour’ they are at the peak of their powers,” a quote from an ‘anonymous rock historian’ reads in a press release.

It adds: “Better than The Beatles…better than the Stones…even better than Taylor Swift. And they have PYRO!!! Do not miss the spicy meatball…it’s D- licious!!!”

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am BST this Friday (October 6) – you’ll be able to buy yours here (UK/Ireland). Alternatively, fans can access a pre-sale now here by using the password ‘SPICY’.

Tenacious D’s 2024 European, UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows:

APRIL 
29 – Hovet, Stockholm
30 – Spektrum, Oslo

MAY
01 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen
03 – Rockhal, Luxembourg
05 – 3Arena, Dublin
07 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
08 – AO Arena, Manchester
09 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
11 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
12 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
13 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

Back in May, Tenacious D released their first new song in five years, ‘Video Games’. The duo followed it up the following month with a studio version of their viral ‘Wicked Game’ cover.

Tenacious D played a show at The O2 in London this summer as part of their ongoing ‘Spicy Meatball Tour’, and have since performed gigs in North America.

