Tenacious D announce European tour dates for 2023

Tenacious D have shared details of a European tour for 2023.

The duo comprising Jack Black and Kyle Gass will return to Europe next summer for a run of shows that includes a stop at London’s O2 Arena on June 16. That date marks Tenacious D’s first show in the UK since 2019 when they played a string of sold-out shows that included two nights at Wembley Arena.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (November 4) at 10am GMT here and for the UK date here. Information about pre-sales (beginning tomorrow, November 2) can be accessed via at the band’s website.

Tenacious D’s European tour dates for 2023 are:

JUNE

6 – Sporthalle, Hamburg, Germany

7 – Zitadelle, Berlin, Germany

8 – Nova Rock Festival, Nickelsdorf, Austria

10 – Carroponte, Milan, Italy

12 – The Hall, Zurich, Switzerland

13 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

14 – AHOY RTM, Rotterdam, Netherlands

16 – O2 Arena, London, UK

News of the tour follows the band performing a medley of songs from The Who‘s rock opera Tommy earlier this year.

They posted a video in June, which you can watch below, featuring snippets of the tracks ‘Pinball Wizard’, ‘There’s A Doctor’ and ‘Go To The Mirror’.

“Who better to deliver a tribute to the greatest rock opera of all times? Who? The D! That’s Who!! We’ve been working on this medley for 20 years. It’s finally ready to be unleashed. Crank it. It’s a humdinger. Enjoy,” the duo said in statement at the time.

The clip sees Gass playing an actual pinball machine during ‘Pinball Wizard’ while Black sings the cover.

The band released a 7 inch vinyl version of the medley, with all proceeds going to Everytown For Gun Safety, an organisation that touts the collective goals of finding ways to make communities safer by introducing solutions to help end gun violence.