Tenacious D announce tour of US swing states

Tenacious D have announced a new tour, with which they hope to influence the forthcoming US Presidential elections.

The ‘Purple Nurple Tour’ will see the comedy rock band play a number of the nation’s ‘swing states’ – those that have historically seen tight election results and where votes are considered pivotal to national election victory.

Jack Black and Kyle Gass’ band will play shows in Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Pennsylvania on the tour, all of which are considered swing states, as well as New York and Washington D.C.

In a statement accompanying the tour dates, Tenacious D said: “In 2016, six states were decided by 2 percentage points or less, and ten states were decided by 4 percentage points or less. Swing states played a pivotal role in the outcome of that election, and they will again in 2020.

“Knowing that, we looked at each other and agreed: just like the tale of Post-Apocalypto, it is time for Tenacious D to RIDE and help save the world from Trumpian destruction. With great rock comes great responsibility.”

Tenacious D’s full dates are as follows:

September

25 – Adler Theatre, Davenport, Iowa

26 – The Sylvee, Madison, Wisconsin

27 – Kalamazoo State Theatre, Kalamazoo, Michigan

29 – Taft Theatre, Cincinnati, Ohio

October

01 – Wilson Center, Wilmington, North Carolina

02 – Moran Theater, Jacksonville, Florida

04 – Merriweather Post Pavilion, Washington, D.C.

05 – Dominion Energy Center, Richmond, Virginia

07 – The Met, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

09 – Radio City Music Hall, New York City, New York

For the tour dates, Tenacious D have partnered with 46 for 46, a civic action-focused organisation that provides voter registration information and organisation opportunities for musicians.

They will also be releasing a graphic novel called ‘Post-Apocalypto’ on September 15, a companion piece to their 2018 series and studio album of the same name.