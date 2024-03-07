Tenacious D go viral with rock cover of Britney Spears’ ‘…Baby One More Time’

Tenacious D have covered Britney Spears‘ classic song ‘…Baby One More Time’ – check out the clip below.

The comedy duo – aka Jack Black and Kyle Gass – recorded a rock rendition of Spears’ 1998 debut single for the new film Kung Fu Panda 4, in which Black reprises his role of giant panda Po.

A video of Black and Gass dancing and lip-syncing to their take on Spears’ hit track – titled ‘Tenacious B!’ – has now gone viral on TikTok. Currently, the clip has earned over 53million views and registered 5.7million ‘likes’ on the platform.

During a recent interview at the premiere of Kung Fu Panda 4, Black told Entertainment Tonight: “Britney, if you’re watching, I love you. I love the song.” As for the cover itself, he explained: “We’re very proud of it, [and] I hope you like it, too.”

Black was also asked about a potential collaboration with Spears. “I’m here! I’m ready when you are,” he replied. “I’m waiting by the phone. I got kicks! I don’t quite have Britney kicks, but you know, I got some moves.”

As People reports, Black told reporters that Kung Fu Panda 4 director Mike Mitchell “wanted ‘…Baby One More Time’ because it’s kind of in the vein of Kung fu”.

Tenacious D’s cover soundtracks the closing credits of the film, which is due to arrive in cinemas tomorrow (March 8) in the US and March 28 in the UK.

Meanwhile, Tenacious D are set to embark on their European, UK and Ireland ‘Spicy Meatball Tour’ next month. Support will come from Crusade and Dave Hill. Find any remaining tickets here.