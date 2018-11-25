Bleachers announces new collection of all-female covers, including Mitski and Julien Baker

The third instalment of Jack Antonoff’s 'Terrible Thrills' will include reworkings of tracks from latest album ‘Gone Now’

Jack Antonoff has announced that a third volume of ‘Terrible Thrills’, which includes female artists’ reimaginings of Bleachers tracks, will be released.

The standalone album will feature versions of Bleachers songs from latest record ‘Gone Now’ reimagined by artists including Mitski, Julien Baker, MUNA and Ani DiFranco.

Mitski has covered ‘Let’s Get Married’, Julien Baker has taken on ‘Everybody Lost Somebody’ and Ani DiFranco has covered ‘Foreign Girls.’ MUNA’s version is a cover of ‘All My Heroes.’

The output is available in a collection of four 7” vinyls and fans are able to preorder the records on Bleachers’ website now – where it will “only be sold this one time as a whole series.”

Each reworking is accompanied by a separate Bleachers track that wasn’t included on the original album. Fans will receive the first record in early 2019 and the subsequent vinyls will be shipped in the following months.

It’s the third output in the ‘Terrible Thrills’ series, with the first two collections seeing Tegan and Sara, Scarlett Johansson, Sia and Charli XCX, among others, take on covers of Bleachers’ songs.

Bleachers recently took to the stage with St. Vincent to cover Depeche Mode at Coachella, while Lorde and Antonoff teamed up in New York for a cover of St. Vincent’s ‘New York.’

Jack Antonoff has also recently worked with Lana Del Rey.

Del Rey recently shared the first of the new songs she worked on with Antonoff. taking to Instagram to share the news, the singer wrote: “Two end of summer jams for ya out next week. The first is called ‘Mariners Apartment Complex’”

She then posted a snippet in a separate Instagram message and copied in Jack Antonoff, with whom she’s recently shared several photos.