Texas announce 2024 UK arena tour

Texas have announced a 2024 UK arena tour, kicking off next autumn in support of their recently released best-of compilation.

The Scottish band will embark on a six-date arena tour run in September 2024, with their first stop being at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on September 6. From there, Texas will make their way to the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, the Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth and the Utilita Arena in Cardiff.

The final two shows will see Sharleen Spiteri and co. play at Utilita Arena in Birmingham followed by a homecoming show at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on September 14. Texas’ tour announcement comes after the release of their compilation album, ‘The Very Best Of 1989 – 2023’, which was released back in June.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, September 22. An artist pre-sale will be available on Wednesday, September 20 at 10am for fans who sign up for it before 5pm on Tuesday, September 19. Visit here for tickets and here to sign up for the pre-sale.

Texas ‘The Very Best Of’ 2024 UK Arena tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

6 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

7 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

10 – Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre

11 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff

13 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham

14 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro



In other news, Texas played the Pyramid Stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. Spiteri thanked Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis for being a “massive supporter of female musicians” during the band’s performance.

The Glaswegian group took to the stage on Friday, June 23, to perform a career-spanning set. Towards the end of their one hour slot, Spiteri praised Eavis.

“Not because she’s ticking a fucking box to put us on these stages, she’s putting us on these stages because she thinks we’re fucking amazing,” Spiteri told the audience. “Emily Eavis is a massive supporter of female musicians.”