Texas metal band The Sword break up after 18 years

Texas metal band The Sword have broken up after 18 years.

As Consequence reports, the group’s singer and guitarist John D. Cronise shared the news on social media yesterday (October 20).

“I find it my duty to inform you that, after much contemplation, I have reached the difficult conclusion that it’s time to bring The Sword’s long and storied career to a close,” the statement began.

“When I started the band back in 2004, I could’ve only hoped for the successes we’ve enjoyed, and I consider myself extremely lucky to have been able to do it for a living for almost two decades. In that time everything I ever wanted to say and do with The Sword creatively has been said and done, and so the time has come for me to move on to other endeavours.”

Cronise went on to thank fans for their support over the years as well as those who have worked behind-the-scenes with The Sword and the other acts who they’ve toured with.

“And most of all thanks to my bandmates, Kyle, Bryan, Jimmy, and Trivett, for having faith in me and allowing me to realise my vision. You dudes are true legends,” he continued.

“It’s been a helluva journey. Now it’s time for the next chapter…”

The Sword’s final live show took place at The White Horse venue in the band’s hometown of Austin, Texas on September 18, per Setlist.FM.

The group have released six studio albums overall since 2006, beginning with ‘Age Of Winters’. Their final full-length record, ‘Used Future’, came out in 2018.

Two compilations – ‘Conquest Of Kingdoms’ and ‘Chronology: 2006–2018’ – arrived in 2020.