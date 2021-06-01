Texas rapper Lil Loaded of ‘6locc 6a6y’ fame has died at 20

Lil Loaded, responsible for 2019 viral hit ‘6locc 6a6y’, has died at age 20.

The Dallas, Texas rapper’s lawyer Ashkan Mehyari confirmed to Billboard on Monday (May 31) that the cause of death was suicide.

Per NBC News, the Dallas Country medical examiner’s office has said that the cause and manner of death has yet to be determined.

Lil Loaded, real name Dashawn Robertson, made waves in 2019 with the single ‘6locc 6a6y’, which was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) last week. Robertson’s last Instagram post celebrated the milestone, proclaiming his fans the “dopest fanbase on earth”. The rapper was signed to Epic Records.

Rappers NLE Choppa and Lil Gnar have paid their respects on social media.

👼 You Seen Blocc Baby Go Gold. All That Matter pic.twitter.com/TjFhzOsfTT — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) May 31, 2021

rip lil loaded. had lotta potential

hate 2 see young niggas die — LIL GNAR (@lilgnar) May 31, 2021

Robertson had been charged with murder in connection with the October shooting of 18-year-old Khalil Walker, but was indicted in February on a lesser charge of manslaughter.

Dallas Morning News reports that Robertson had had a hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Mehryari had previously told the publication that he didn’t believe Robertson was guilty of anything, but that the indictment more accurately reflected the case. The lawyer said that Robertson and Walker had been best friends, and that there was “no malice” in the incident.

Robertson released his debut album ‘6locc 6a6y’ in 2019, along with follow-up efforts ‘A Demon in 6lue’ and ‘CRIPTAPE’ in 2020.

Just last week, Lil Loaded released the music video for ‘Hard Times’, featuring Hotboii.

For help and advice on mental health: