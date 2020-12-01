Texas reunite with Wu-Tang Clan for new single ‘Hi’

Their first collaboration since the 1998 BRIT Awards

Texas and Wu-Tang Clan have teamed up for the first time in over two decades with new single ‘Hi’.

The two groups formed an unlikely friendship in the late 1990s, when Wu-Tang’s RZA and Method Man remixed Texas’ ‘Say What You Want’, performing it at the 1998 BRIT Awards.

The new video for ‘Hi’ opens with archive footage of that performance, before segueing into a new Fenn O’Meally-directed clip starring Top Boy and Small Axe actor Kadeem Ramsay.

The collaboration came about after Texas’ Sharleen Spiteri and Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA met up in Glasgow last year during the filming of a documentary. RZA subsequently contributed vocals to ‘Hi’, as did Ghostface Killah.

It’s the first new music from Wu-Tang Clan since 2017’s ‘The Saga Continues’, and comes ahead of Texas’ forthcoming tenth album, due next year.

In October, meanwhile, RZA revealed that he’s set to revive another of his unlikely collaborations, his project with Interpol‘s Paul Banks.

In a recent interview with NME, RZA discussed the return of Banks & Steelz, who first formed in 2013, and released the album ‘Anything But Words’ in 2016.

“Well, that’s something that happened during quarantine, me and Paul have been sending each other tracks,” he said.

“We got a song that we just finished right before this movie campaign, called ‘The Pains of Love’. And I think in COVID, the song is funny, because the pains of love is something that we’re willing to endure.