Teyana Taylor announces ‘The Album’ featuring Erykah Badu, Ms. Lauryn Hill and more

Teyana Taylor has announced her latest studio album, with ‘The Album’ set to feature guest appearances from the likes of Erykah Badu, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Quavo.

‘The Album’ is set for release on Friday (June 19), and will mark Taylor’s first record since her Kanye West-produced 2018 album ‘K.T.S.E’. That LP was recorded in Wyoming as the final part of West’s five album releases in five weeks.

Taylor confirmed the tracklist for ‘The Album’ last night (June 15), with guest appearances set to come from the likes of Badu, Hill, Quavo, Missy Elliott, Kehlani, Future, Big Sean and Rick Ross.

The record includes a number of previously released singles, including ‘How You Want It’, ‘Mornin’’, ‘Made It’, ‘Bare Wit Me’, ‘Wake Up Love’ and the Kanye West-produced ‘We Got Love’. You can check out the tracklist below.

Taylor released the video for ‘How You Want It’, her collaboration with Diddy‘s son King Combs, in August 2019.

The singer/rapper has been nominated for Best Director at the upcoming 2020 BET Awards for her work in music video directing.

Back in December 2018, Taylor shared the clip for the remix of her ‘K.T.S.E’ track ‘Gonna Love Me’, which featured Wu-Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah, Method Man and Raekwon.