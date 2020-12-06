Teyana Taylor has clarified her recent comments about “retiring” saying they were meant as a “warning” to her record label.

Earlier this week (December 4), Taylor took to Instagram to share the results from Spotify’s 2020 Artists Wrapped, which showed she has accumulated 162.8 million listens on the streaming platform this year.

In a lengthy caption accompanying the post, Taylor expressed satisfaction with her result, and said such success meant she was “retiring this chapter of my story” in the knowledge that she can “depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world.”

Now, in a new Instagram Live post, Taylor clarified the comments by explaining that they were aimed at her record label. Taylor is currently signed to Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music and Def Jam Records.

Taylor said:”[The] majority of what that post was to warn my label who I’ve been signed to for almost 10 years. Everything that you guys see of me, everything that I put out, everything that I do is like, 100% me.”

“…My thing about it is, there’s no gun to anybody’s head to do anything that they don’t want to do. So yes, I am going to feel under-appreciated if I’m putting in 110% and my label is giving me, they’re reciprocating what 10% of that…

“I constantly feel alone, I’m constantly feel under-appreciated, I constantly feel failed…there is literally no push.”

Last week, Taylor hit out at Grammy bosses after the nominations for the 2021 awards failed to shortlist any female artists in the Best R&B Album category.

Taking to Twitter, Taylor wrote, “Y’all was better off just saying best MALE R&B ALBUM cause all I see is dick in this category.”

In June, Taylor released her third studio album, ‘The Album’, which NME called in its four-star review “a celebration of family and a statement of self-love.”

“Teyana Taylor has finally delivered a record that scratches far beneath the surface of her persona as she triumphantly prioritises herself, from her sexuality to her vulnerabilities,” the review added.