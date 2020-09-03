Teyana Taylor dresses up as Malcolm X, George Floyd and more in new video

Teyana Taylor tackles the subject of police brutality in her new music video – watch the visual for ‘Still’ below.

‘Still’ is taken from Taylor’s recent third record, ‘The Album’, which came out back in June.

The new video, directed by Taylor herself, is composed of real-life footage of Black Lives Matter protests and incidents of police brutality, alongside Taylor dressing up as victims of police violence, including Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, as well as impersonating Black Panther co-founder Huey P. Newton and Malcolm X.

*Note: the ‘Still’ video contains graphic footage of police brutality, as well as an audio recording from the death of George Floyd*

Taylor’s new album ‘The Album’ arrived on June 19 to celebrate the marking of Juneteenth, a day dedicated to remembering those enslaved in the United States.

Reviewing ‘The Album’, NME wrote: “‘The Album’ is a love-letter to vintage rhythm and blues. From her backing vocals on ‘Bare Wit Me’ – which resemble that of Whitney Houston and Brandy – to her sampling of Erykah Badu (on ‘Lowkey’), Musiq Soulchild (‘Friends’) and more, she is not only immersed in the genre’s past, but embodies these sounds in a way that constantly draws respect from its veterans. How else could she have achieved of coup of featuring Missy Elliott and Timbaland on the stuttering, Future-assisted ‘Boomin’?

“Teyana Taylor has finally delivered a record that scratches far beneath the surface of her persona as she triumphantly prioritises herself, from her sexuality to her vulnerabilities. In fact, it feels as though, on ‘The Album’, her vulnerabilities are her biggest source of strength and clarity.”

Taylor was recently accused by rapper Mykki Blanco of not paying them for a feature on 2018 song ‘WTP’.

Speaking of the situation surrounding the song, taken from the singer’s second album ‘K.T.S.E.’, Blanco said: “The reason I have gone public with this is not to bad mouth [Teyana Taylor], but her ENTIRE team and Universal [Music Group] have treated me WITH SO MUCH DISRESPECT, THEY HAVE TREATED ME BAD Y’ALL… REALLY BAD, I HATE DOING THIS ON SOCIAL MEDIA BUT I HAVE HAD IT!!!!!”