Teyana Taylor has announced her retirement from music

Teyana Taylor has taken to Instagram to announce her retirement from the music industry.

In a post made to her Instagram yesterday (December 4), Taylor shared her results from Spotify’s 2020 Artists Wrapped, which showed she has accumulated 162.8 million listens on the streaming platform this year.

Alongside an image of her stats, Taylor wrote a lengthy caption in which she expressed satisfaction with her result, and that such success meant she was “retiring this chapter of my story” in the knowledge that she can “depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world”.

Advertisement

Read the full post below.

In June, the pop star released her third studio album, ‘The Album’, which NME called in its four-star review “a celebration of family and a statement of self-love”.

“Teyana Taylor has finally delivered a record that scratches far beneath the surface of her persona as she triumphantly prioritises herself, from her sexuality to her vulnerabilities.”

‘The Album’ was the successor to 2018’s ‘K.T.S.E.’ and Taylor’s debut ‘VII’, released in 2014.

Advertisement

Last week, the singer hit out at Grammy bosses after the nominations for the 2021 awards failed to shortlist any female artists in the Best R&B Album category.

Taking to Twitter, Taylor wrote, “Y’all was better off just saying best MALE R&B ALBUM cause all I see is dick in this category.”

Taylor’s comments followed The Weeknd‘s, who called the Grammys out after he failed to receive any nominations for his latest album, ‘After Hours’.