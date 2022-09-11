The 1975 add extra dates to 2023 UK and Ireland tour

The 1975 have added two extra dates to their recently-announced 2023 UK and Ireland tour – find details below and get your tickets here.

The January 2023 tour dates were announced last week alongside new song ‘I’m In Love With You’, and will take place off the back of the band’s imminent fifth album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.

The UK and Ireland leg of The 1975’s ‘At Their Very Best’ tour will kick off on January 8, 2023 in Brighton and run until January 30 in Belfast.

After tickets went on sale on Friday (September 9), two new dates in London and Cardiff were then added for the tour. The band will now play London’s The O2 on January 13 as well as the previous night, with a second date in Cardiff also added on January 17.

Check out the fully updated tour schedule below, and buy your The 1975 tickets here.

The 1975’s UK & Ireland 2023 tour dates

JANUARY 2023

8 – Brighton, Brighton Center

9 – Bournemouth, International Center

10 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena

12 – London – The O2

13 – London, The O2

15 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

16 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

17 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

19 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

20 – Manchester, Manchester Arena

22 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

23 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

25 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

26 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

29 – Dublin, 3Arena

30 – Belfast, The SSE Arena

The 1975’s fifth studio album is set to arrive on October 14 via Dirty Hit, and the band has already offered previews of the new release with singles ‘Part Of The Band’ and ‘Happiness’, the latter song they performed at this year’s Reading and Leeds Festivals.

In a four-star review of their set at Reading, NME said Healy’s on stage “confidence comes with smacks of self-awareness.”

“They know their way around a pop song and putting on a show,” the review continued. “Maybe they’ll save the theatrics for the upcoming UK tour this winter that they teased – and we can get to some high concept musings when the new record is out – but tonight, all we needed was a good time.”