The 1975 add fourth show at London’s The O2 to sell-out 2024 tour

The 1975 have added a fourth London date to their 2024 UK and European ‘Still At Their Very Best’ tour – get details below.

Earlier this week, extra dates were added to the tour, including gigs at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, Manchester’s AO Arena and a third show at London’s The O2.

Now, the band will play a fourth show in London on February 20, which is confirmed to be the final additional date of the tour.

It was also recently confirmed that the band will stage the world’s first “carbon removed” live event at the London gigs.

Tickets for the new gig will go on presale on Wednesday, September 13 at 10am BST, with general sale following on Friday, September 15 at the same time. Buy tickets here.

A European run will then follow in Lisbon, Madrid, Paris, Oslo, Copenhagen, Berlin, Milan and many more, before they wrap up at the Palladium in Cologne, Germany on March 22.

The newly announced dates will follow the band’s 32-date North American tour, which starts in Sacramento, California on September 26. City stops include New York City, where they will revisit Madison Square Garden, The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles among many more.

See the full list of dates below.

The 1975 ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ UK & Europe 2024 tour dates are:

FEBRUARY 2023

8 – Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro

9 – Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro

12 – London, UK, The O2

13 – London, UK, The O2

14 – London, UK, The O2

17 – Manchester, UK, AO Arena

18 – Manchester, UK, AO Arena

20 – London, UK, The O2

21 – Birmingham, UK, Resorts World Arena

26 – Lisbon, PT, Campo Pequeno

27 – Madrid, ES, WiZink Center

MARCH 2023

1 – Paris, FR, Le Zénith

2 – Amsterdam, NL, AFAS Live

3 – Brussels, BE, Forest National

5 – Hamburg, DE, Barclays Arena

7 – Oslo, NO, Oslo Spektrum

8 – Stockholm, SE, Annexet

10 – Copenhagen, DK, KB Hallen

12 – Berlin, DE, Verti Music Hall

13 – Warsaw, PL, Torwar Hall

14 – Prague, CZ, Fortuna Hall

16 – Zürich, CH, Hallenstadion Zurich

18 – Munich, DE, Zenith

19 – Milan, IT, Mediolanum Forum

21 – Frankfurt, DE, Jahrhunderthalle

22 – Cologne, DE, Palladium