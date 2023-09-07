The 1975 add new dates to 2024 UK and European ‘Still At Their Very Best’ tour

The 1975 have added new dates to their 2024 UK and European ‘Still At Their Very Best’ tour.

Due to popular demand during this week’s presale, extra dates have been added at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on August 8 when the tour will now kick off, London’s O2 on the 14 and Manchester AO Arena on the 17.

Tickets go on general sale for all UK dates from tomorrow (September 8) at 10am BST from here. You can view the full list of new dates below.

A European run will then follow in Lisbon, Madrid, Paris, Oslo, Copenhagen, Berlin, Milan and many more, before they wrap up at the Palladium in Cologne, Germany on March 22.

The newly announced dates will follow the band’s 32-date North American tour, which starts in Sacramento, California on September 26. City stops include New York City, where they will revisit Madison Square Garden, The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles among many more.

Speaking to NME last year in their cover interview around the release of fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, frontman Matty Healy said the ‘At Their Very Best’ tour name was inspired by their growth as a band.

“When I made ‘A Brief Inquiry…’, we’d grown up a bit,” he said. “The idea of The 1975 continuing to grow up wasn’t a fear because it wasn’t unsexy. Now it’s kind of the sexiest thing about us. That’s why the tour is called ‘At Their Very Best’. We’ve got our shit sorted.”

The 1975 ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ UK & Europe 2024 tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

8 – Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro

9 – Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro

12 – London, UK, The O2

13 – London, UK, The O2

14 – London, UK, The O2

17 – Manchester, UK, AO Arena

18 – Manchester, UK, AO Arena

21 – Birmingham, UK, Resorts World Arena

26 – Lisbon, PT, Campo Pequeno

27 – Madrid, ES, WiZink Center

MARCH

1 – Paris, FR, Le Zénith

2 – Amsterdam, NL, AFAS Live

3 – Brussels, BE, Forest National

5 – Hamburg, DE, Barclays Arena

7 – Oslo, NO, Oslo Spektrum

8 – Stockholm, SE, Annexet

10 – Copenhagen, DK, KB Hallen

12 – Berlin, DE, Verti Music Hall

13 – Warsaw, PL, Torwar Hall

14 – Prague, CZ, Fortuna Hall

16 – Zürich, CH, Hallenstadion Zurich

18 – Munich, DE, Zenith

19 – Milan, IT, Mediolanum Forum

21 – Frankfurt, DE, Jahrhunderthalle

22 – Cologne, DE, Palladium

It was also recently confirmed that the band will stage the world’s first “carbon removed” live event at The O2 in London.

The incentive was announced earlier this week, when organisers at the venue confirmed that they would be hosting the world’s first carbon-removed arena events at the beginning of 2024, and The 1975’s live shows will be the first gigs to be held under the new format.