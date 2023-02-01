The 1975, Aitch, The Prodigy lead Parklife 2023 line-up

The 1975, Aitch, The Prodigy have been announced as headliners for Parklife Festival 2023 – check out the full line-up below and buy tickets here.

Also on the bill will be Fred again.., Little Simz, Anderson Paak & Knxwledge, Slowthai, Raye and a huge collaborative show from Wu Tang Clan + Nas with their ‘NY State Of Mind’ show.

This year’s instalment of the festival takes place June 10-11 at Heaton Park, Manchester.

Advertisement

Three+ pre-sale is live now until this Friday (February 3) 10am GMT. Limited pre-sale starts this tomorrow (February 2) at 10am GMT, while full ticket release goes live this Friday at 10am GMT – buy your tickets here.

Check out the full line-up poster below.

“Buzzin to be headlining Parklife this year!” Aitch said in a statement. “It’s been one of my main goals since I started music so for it to be happening now at this point is unreal. I don’t care what happens after this, I’m happy.”

A “newly expanded” Parklife see acts perform across 10 stages, with further performances from Skrillex, Becky Hill, Raye, Peggy Gou, Self Esteem, Chase & Status, FLO, Nia Archives, and more.

PARKLIFE 2023 IS HERE 🚨 @ 3 mates, like & RT for your chance to win 4x VIP passes for you & your crew (every tag is a new entry) 🤝 pic.twitter.com/vB2wSdzxcY — Parklife 2023 🪩 (@Parklifefest) February 1, 2023

Advertisement

Last year’s festival saw performances from acts including 50 Cent, Tyler, the Creator, Megan Thee Stallion, Lewis Capaldi, Bicep, Chase And Status and Jamie xx.

In May of last year, Parklife announced a last-minute ticket re-sale after extra tickets were made available via an anti-tout scheme and failed payment plans.

The festival teamed up with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) to secure fake or stolen tickets that were being resold to unsuspecting victims at inflated prices.

Additionally, a number of failed payment plans by intended attendees meant that more tickets were then released for the June 11-12, 2022 festival.

Graeme Openshaw, GMP Chief Superintendent, said in a statement: “We recognise that for an event such as Parklife that there are many people who will be unable to get tickets. Unfortunately every year we deal with unsuspecting victims who buy tickets from touts and get ripped off because the ticket turns out to be a fake or stolen.

“Our advice would always be that if you don’t know where the ticket has come from and don’t know the person who is selling it to you don’t be tempted to buy it.”