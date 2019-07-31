The 1975 and Billie Eilish help cassette sales reach a 15 year high

New official figures reveal a spike in popularity...

The 1975 and Billie Eilish have topped a new list of the biggest-selling cassette releases, with sales of the old-school format at their highest in 15 years.

Following the recent resurgence of vinyl, many vintage-loving music fans have also turned back to tape as their go-to medium. According to a new report from the Official Charts Company, the popularity of albums in their plastic cassette form is continuing to grow.

As per official figures, cassette sales this year were at their highest since 2004. Bagging the biggest-selling cassette of 2019 so far is Billie Eilish’s debut ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?‘, which has sold 4,000 copies.

The 1975’s acclaimed album ‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships‘ shifted 8,000 units, with 7,000 of those in its first week of release. These figures make it the fastest-seller on the retro format since July 2002, and the best-selling cassette of the decade so far (since 2010).

Behind Matty Healy in co. on the list is the Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack at Number 2, followed by Kylie Minogue’s ‘Golden’. Billie Eilish’s debut has also been named the fifth biggest-selling cassette of this decade.

Joining the ‘Bad Guy’ pop star on the list of 2019’s top cassettes is Madonna, Lewis Capaldi, and Catfish and the Bottlemen. Check out the full run-down at the Official Charts Company website.

Meanwhile, The 1975 recently returned with a taste of their upcoming album, ‘Notes On A Conditional Form‘. The first track saw the band team up with Greta Thunberg, who delivers a powerful message on climate change.