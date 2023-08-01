The 1975 announce 10th anniversary reissues and merch bundles for self-titled debut album

The 1975 have announced that their self-titled debut album will be reissued on vinyl for its 10th anniversary, as well as confirming the sale of accompanying merch bundles.

The new formats will be available to purchase from September 1, alongside a range of new and classic merch.

The band’s debut album will be available on various new limited edition formats, including a 4LP deluxe vinyl release containing ‘The 1975′ plus their early EPs ‘Facedown’, ‘Sex’, ‘Music For Cars’ and ‘IV’ EP, plus a solid white vinyl release in gatefold sleeve, a limited edition white cassette and 2CD set containing the original album and a live album of ‘The 1975’ played in full at Gorilla in Manchester, at a show earlier this year.

Released on September 1, 2013, The 1975’s self-titled album featured songs including ‘Chocolate’, ‘Sex’, ‘Girls’ and ‘Robbers’ and topped the charts on its release.

The band will be performing the album in full when they headline Reading and Leeds later this month. They were drafted in to replace Lewis Capaldi, who announced that he would be taking a break from all live performances for the time being following his Glastonbury showcase to focus on his mental and physical health.

The 1975 notably also headlined last year’s iconic twin-site festival alongside Arctic Monkeys, Megan Thee Stallion, Dave, Bring Me The Horizon and Halsey, having been drafted in to replace Rage Against The Machine.

The band’s frontman Matty Healy recently joined American filmmaker Caveh Zahedi in his latest episode of Getting Stoned With…, in which the singer learns who the Mountain Goats are while high.

“Have you read John Darnielle’s novels?” Zahedi asked. Healy responded by shaking his head no with the filmmaker saying: “The guy from the Mountain Goats … You don’t know the Mountain Goats?”

“I’ve never heard them. Are they a big band?,” Healy asked, proceeding to ask the crew if they’ve heard of the Mountain Goats.