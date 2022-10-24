The 1975 add extra Melbourne show, update Adelaide venue for 2023 Australasian tour

In partnership with Secret Sounds
The 1975 have added a second Melbourne date, and upgraded their Adelaide venue, following high demand for the Australian and New Zealand leg of the ‘At Their Very Best’ tour.
The run, announced last week, will mark The 1975’s first tour of two countries in three years. They were initially slated to play one show each in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney, but have now added a second Melbourne show to their schedule after the first sold out.
They’ve also upgraded their Adelaide venue, moving from the Adelaide Entertainment Centre’s Theatre (which has a capacity of 3,000 punters) to its 11,300-capacity Arena.
Following their run of Australian dates – which kick off in Perth on April 8 and wrap up in Sydney on April 14 – the band will then head to New Zealand, where they’ll perform in Wellington and Auckland.
See the updated dates and venues below, and find tickets to the remaining shows here.
Since The 1975 last toured Australia and New Zealand (in 2020, as part of Laneway Festival) the band have released fourth studio album ‘Notes On a Conditional Form’ and are currently readying their fifth, ‘Being Funny In a Foreign Language’.
The album, which is set to arrive next Friday (October 14), has been previewed with four singles thus far: ‘Part of the Band’ in July, ‘Happiness’ in August, and last month’s ‘I’m in Love With You’ and ‘All I Need to Hear’.
The 1975’s ‘At Their Very Best’ 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:
APRIL
Saturday 8 – Perth, Red Hill Auditorium
Monday 10 – Adelaide, AEC Arena
Tuesday 11 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
Wednesday 12 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
Friday 14 – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre
Saturday 15 – Brisbane, Riverstage
Wednesday 19 – Wellington, TSB Arena
Friday 21 – Auckland, Spark Arena
Additional reporting by Greta Brereton