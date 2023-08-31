The 1975 announce 2024 UK and European ‘Still At Their Very Best’ tour

The 1975 have announced a 2024 UK and European ‘Still At Their Very Best’ tour – find all the details below and buy tickets here.

The newly announced dates – which includes two nights at London’s O2 – are set to be the band’s biggest European shows to date and will signal the end of the ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ era.

The 1975 will kick off the 2024 ‘Still At Their Very Best’ tour at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on February 9, before going on to perform at London’s O2 on February 12 and 13, followed by dates in Manchester (18) and Birmingham (21).

A European run will then follow in Lisbon, Madrid, Paris, Oslo, Copenhagen, Berlin, Milan and many more, before they wrap up at the Palladium in Cologne, Germany on March 22.

Tickets for the UK and European tour will be available to purchase via an exclusive fan presale, which you can sign up for here, on Wednesday, September 6 at 10am BST. General sale will then go live on Friday, September 8 at 10am BST from here.

The newly announced dates will follow the band’s 32-date North American tour, which starts next month in Sacramento, California on September 26. City stops include New York City, where they will revisit Madison Square Garden, The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles among many more.

Speaking to NME last year in their cover interview around the release of fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, frontman Matty Healy said the ‘At Their Very Best’ tour name was inspired by their growth as a band.

“When I made ‘A Brief Inquiry…’, we’d grown up a bit,” he said. “The idea of The 1975 continuing to grow up wasn’t a fear because it wasn’t unsexy. Now it’s kind of the sexiest thing about us. That’s why the tour is called ‘At Their Very Best’. We’ve got our shit sorted.”

Reviewing the 1975’s set at Reading Festival 2023 – where they performed their self-titled 2013 first album in full – NME said the band delivered “a slick, safe, nostalgic tour through a beloved debut”. The four-star review added: “The enduring brilliance of hits such as ‘Chocolate’ and ‘Heart Out’ shine in a set that spans the band’s decade-long career.”

The 1975 ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ UK & Europe 2024 tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

9 – Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro

12 – London, UK, The O2

13 – London, UK, The O2

18 – Manchester, UK, AO Arena

21 – Birmingham, UK, Resorts World Arena

26 – Lisbon, PT, Campo Pequeno

27 – Madrid, ES, WiZink Center

MARCH

1 – Paris, FR, Le Zénith

2 – Amsterdam, NL, AFAS Live

3 – Brussels, BE, Forest National

5 – Hamburg, DE, Barclays Arena

7 – Oslo, NO, Oslo Spektrum

8 – Stockholm, SE, Annexet

10 – Copenhagen, DK, KB Hallen

12 – Berlin, DE, Verti Music Hall

13 – Warsaw, PL, Torwar Hall

14 – Prague, CZ, Fortuna Hall

16 – Zürich, CH, Hallenstadion Zurich

18 – Munich, DE, Zenith

19 – Milan, IT, Mediolanum Forum

21 – Frankfurt, DE, Jahrhunderthalle

22 – Cologne, DE, Palladium

The 1975 had previously teased a fresh tour announcement with posters that were spotted at Reading Festival last weekend.

The band headlined Reading & Leeds after stepping in for Lewis Capaldi, who announced that he would be taking a break from all live performances for the time being following Glastonbury to focus on his mental and physical health.

Healy gave a shoutout to the Scottish musician during their Reading performance on Saturday (August 26), asking the crowd for “the loudest round of applause in our set for Mr Lewis Capaldi”.

The 1975 recently shared that their debut album will be reissued on vinyl for its 10th anniversary, also announcing accompanying merch bundles.