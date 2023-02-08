The 1975 announce ‘At Their Very Best’ summer concert in Paris

The 1975 have announced a new ‘At Their Very Best’ show in Paris this summer.

The band, who have just wrapped up their UK tour, will perform at the capital’s Olympia music hall on July 12.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10am local time

Their recent UK tour saw a host of guest artists perform with the band including Lewis Capaldi, Taylor Swift and Charli XCX.

The 1975 At Their Very Best

Paris, 12th July 2023 Tickets on sale Friday pic.twitter.com/5xhp324T2i — The 1975 (@the1975) February 8, 2023

Reviewing their homecoming show in Manchester, which was awarded five stars, NME wrote that it was an “‘anti-nostalgic’ homecoming for a band at the top of their game.”

They were recently announced to headline Manchester’s Parklife Festival alongside Aitch, The Prodigy, Fred… Again and many more. Any remaining tickets can be purchased here.

Meanwhile, The 1975 were also announced as ambassadors of Record Store Day 2023 earlier this week.

The event takes place on Saturday, April 22 – where hundreds of UK independent record shops celebrate their culture with many exclusive vinyl releases and shop performances.

As part of their role, the Manchester band will release a live performance with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra on vinyl for the first time on this year’s Record Store Day.

Recorded back in 2016, the double LP features track favourites from the band’s early career, including ‘Somebody Else’, ‘Chocolate’ and ‘The Sound’. The release will only be available at participating record stores.

Speaking about the honour, frontman Matty Healy said: “The guys and I are really proud to be ambassadors for Record Store Day this year. Independent record stores are the lifeblood of the music industry and have played a crucial role in our story so far. It couldn’t be more important to support their vital community and culture.”

The band will follow previous ambassadors, including Taylor Swift – who was last year announced as the first-ever global ambassador of Record Store Day – Noel Gallagher, The Big Moon and Elton John.