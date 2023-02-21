The 1975 announce huge summer 2023 gigs in Ireland

The 1975 have extended their ‘At Their Very Best’ 2023 summer tour, announcing new gigs in Ireland – find details below and buy tickets here.

The band recently wrapped up a UK tour off the back of new album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, and have recently announced a number of gigs for this summer.

On July 2, the band will play their biggest ever UK headline show at London’s Finsbury Park with a stacked supporting bill including Cigarettes After Sex, Bleachers, The Japanese House and American Football, with “many more” still to be announced.

The month prior to the huge London gig, the band will head to Ireland for two huge outdoor gigs.

On June 7 they’ll play Dublin’s St. Anne’s Park before heading to Cork’s Musgrave Park on June 13.

Tickets for the new gigs go on sale at 9am GMT this Friday (February 24) and you can buy your tickets here.

Elsewhere this summer the band also play a show in Paris on July 12 and headline Manchester’s Parklife Festival alongside Aitch, The Prodigy, Fred again.. and many others.

Reviewing The 1975 live in Manchester earlier this month, which was awarded five stars, NME described the gig as an “anti-nostalgic” homecoming for a “band at the top of their game”.

Speaking to NME in their Big Read cover interview, frontman Matty Healy explained how the meaning of the name behind their current tour came about.

“When I made ‘A Brief Inquiry…’, we’d grown up a bit. The idea of The 1975 continuing to grow up wasn’t a fear because it wasn’t unsexy,” Healy said. “Now it’s kind of the sexiest thing about us. That’s why the tour is called ‘At Their Very Best’. We’ve got our shit sorted.”