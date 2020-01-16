The 1975 announce massive run of North American shows with Phoebe Bridgers and Beabadoobee

Fresh from releasing their brand new single ‘Me And You Together Song’ earlier tonight (January 16) The 1975 have announced a new tour of the US and Canada this spring.

The band have promised to plant a tree for every ticket sold, with support coming from their Dirty Hit labelmate beabadoobee and Phoebe Bridgers.

The 1975 tour dates are as follows:

APRIL

27 – Houston TX, Cynthia Woods Pavilion

29 – Austin TX, Austin360 Ampitheater



MAY

02 – Dallas TX, Dos Equis Pavilion

03 – El Paso TX, Don Haskins Center

05 – Phoenix AZ, Gila River Arena

07 – Los Angeles CA, The Forum

08 – Irvine CA, FivePoint Amphitheatre

11 – Morrison CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

13 – Omaha NE, Baxter Arena

14 – St. Louis MO, Enterprse Center

16 – St. Paul MN, Xcel Energy Center

18 – Milwaukee WI, Fiserv Forum

19 – Columbus OH, Schottenstein Center

21 – Toronto ON, Budweiser Stage

23 – Washington DC, The Anthem

26 – New York NY, Madison Square Garden

29 – Hanover MD, The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel



JUNE

02 – Pittsburgh PA, Peterson Events Center

03 – Cleveland OH, Rocket Morgage FieldHouse

05 – Virginia Beach VA, Veterans United Home Loans Ampitheater

06 – Charlotte NC, Spectrum Center

08 – Jacksonville FL, Daily’s Place

09 – Miami FL, Bayfront Park Ampitheater

11 – Duluth GA, Infinite Energy Center

The tour is to support the Manchester band’s forthcoming LP ‘Notes On A Conditional Form‘, with fans who pre-order the record getting access to the general sale.

The album was due to come out in February but earlier this month Matty Healy told fans that the release was to be delayed until April 24.

Speaking to fans on Instagram Live, the frontman said he was “sorry to fuck you about,” while confirming that the follow-up to 2018’s ‘A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships’ has been pushed back.

“We have been finishing our album, so we’ve been very busy,” Healy began. “It takes like three months or something to physically make a record on vinyl so it comes out on the 24th of April, I think. Sorry if that’s annoying or whatever.”