The 1975 announce massive show at London’s Finsbury Park

The 1975 have announced a headline performance at London’s Finsbury Park this summer which will see them taking a series of steps to minimise its environmental impact.

Billed as “The greenest show Finsbury Park has ever seen”, the Manchester band will head to the historic location on July 11 – joined by a supporting bill that includes the likes of Charli XCX, Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers and label-mates Pale Waves and Beabadoobee.

In an environmental first for the UK, traceable sustainably sourced HVO fuel from Europe will be used to power the entire show – bringing down the carbon footprint by ninety percent.

It will also mark the first time that a show at Finsbury Park will be entirely paperless, and promoters Festival Republic will plant 1,975 trees throughout the surrounding boroughs of Haringey, Hackney and Islington in partnership with Trees for Cities.

Other initiatives include the return of the band’s sustainable t-shirt printing, where fans are invited to bring old The 1975 t-shirts to be reprinted with new designs.

Tickets will go on sale from Friday January 31 at 9AM and fans can buy them here.

It comes as the band finish up work on their fourth album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, having recently pushed back the release date from February to April 24.

The band’s manager Jamie Oborne recently told NME that the band are “reaching the finish line” on the record – and that it’s sounding “seminal” and “fucking bonkers.”

Next month also sees The 1975 head out on a UK and Ireland arena joined by Dirty Hit labelmate Beabadoobee.

They will also perform at the NME Awards, joining previously announced performers Yungblud and Beabadoobee. The band will be providing a grand finale to the ceremony at London’s O2 Academy in Brixton where they will close proceedings on February 12 with an epic five-song set.