The 1975 announce massive summer 2023 London Finsbury Park show

The 1975 have announced their biggest ever UK headline show at London’s Finsbury Park this summer – find all the details below and buy tickets here.

The band will perform at the 40,000 plus capacity show on Sunday, July 2, 2023, alongside a huge line-up of other acts including Cigarettes After Sex, Bleachers, The Japanese House and American Football, with “many more” still to be announced.

The announcement comes after the band, who have just wrapped their UK ‘At Their Very Best’ tour, teased yesterday (February 12) that details of their “biggest UK show” would be arriving this week.

Pre-sale tickets go live this Wednesday (February 15) at 9am GMT, before general sale this Friday (February 17) at 9am GMT. You can purchase your tickets here.

A press release promises a “monumental day” of “unbeatable live music” as the band bring the ‘At Their Very Best’ tour back to London, adding that more acts will be announced “imminently”.

“The band is bringing with them an array of acts with their own unique takes on pop and rock for an unsurpassable day of live music in N4, London,” the press release reads.

Back in 2020, the Manchester band were forced to scrap their original plans to headline Finsbury Park due to COVID-19.

Initially billed as “the greenest show Finsbury Park has ever seen”, The 1975 had been set to headline the one-day event on July 11. Support was going to be provided by the likes of Charli XCX, Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers, Pale Waves and Beabadoobee.

Reviewing The 1975 live in Manchester earlier this month, which was awarded five stars, NME described the gig as an “anti-nostalgic” homecoming for a “band at the top of their game”.

The 1975 at Finsbury Park

London, UK

July 2nd 2023 Pre-sale starts Wednesday 9am gmt, general sale starts Friday 9am gmt

Sign up in bio for pre-sale accesshttps://t.co/PsWxsmakWu pic.twitter.com/e0zyVwJvOj — The 1975 (@the1975) February 13, 2023

It continued: “With a crowd of super-fans primed to roar back the hits, this tiny gig proves to be an overdue celebration of The 1975’s 2013 debut.”

Speaking to NME in their Big Read cover interview, frontman Matty Healy explained how the meaning of the name behind their current tour came about.

“When I made ‘A Brief Inquiry…’, we’d grown up a bit. The idea of The 1975 continuing to grow up wasn’t a fear because it wasn’t unsexy,” Healy said. “Now it’s kind of the sexiest thing about us. That’s why the tour is called ‘At Their Very Best’. We’ve got our shit sorted.”

The UK tour saw a host of guest artists perform with the band including Lewis Capaldi, Taylor Swift and Charli XCX.

Meanwhile, The 1975 last weekend announced an ‘At Their Very Best’ summer concert in Paris.