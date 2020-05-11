The 1975 announce rescheduled 2021 date for huge Finsbury Park show

The 1975 have announced the rescheduled date for their huge Finsbury Park show next year, after it was postponed due to coronavirus.

Billed as “the greenest show Finsbury Park has ever seen”, the band was originally set to headline the one-day event at the London park location on July 11. An impressive supporting bill for the show featured the likes of Charli XCX, Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers, Pale Waves and Beabadoobee.

Now, it’s been confirmed that the show will take place on July 10, almost a year from the date of the original show.

In a statement, their record label Dirty Hit said: “We found a date that works for July 2021. If you have a ticket for the cancelled July 2020 show your ticket agent will be in touch – you can have either a refund for your July 2020 ticket or you can transfer to a ticket for July 2021.”

The 1975 (@the1975) May 11, 2020

They added that “full details” will be sent to ticket-holders via email later today.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the same supporting bill of artists will also return for the 2021 show.

The original date was set to be one of their first dates since releasing ‘Notes On A Conditional Form‘ – their upcoming fourth album which will arrive on May 22.

In a world-exclusive review of the record, NME wrote: “This sprawling album, which encompasses everything from electronica to anarcho-punk, sees Matty Healy take a wrecking ball to his own ego.”

Our five-star verdict added: “It’s everywhere and nowhere. It’s the kind of non-ending that happens in real life, rather than the one that might be written in a movie script. And it’s all the more brilliant for that.”