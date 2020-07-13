The 1975 announce rescheduled European tour dates for 2021

The 1975 have rescheduled their upcoming European tour dates for a second time – check out the new dates below.

The gigs, originally set for this February, were postponed until October so the band could continue work on their new album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’.

Now, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they have been pushed back again to February and March 2021.

The newly rescheduled shows will begin in Copenhagen on February 12 at Tap 1, with the band going on to play Oslo, Stockholm, Berlin, Milan and more, before ending the run of dates on March 9 in Barcelona.

It comes after the band recently shared a new 2021 date for their huge London headline show in Finsbury Park.

See The 1975’s rescheduled European tour dates below.

February 2021

12th – Copenhagen, Tap 1

13th – Oslo, Spektrum

15th – Stockholm, Annexet

17th – Warsaw, Stodola

18th – Vienna, Gasometer

20th – Berlin, Velodrom

22nd – Dusseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle

23rd – Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle

24th – Munich, Zenith

26th – Milan, Fabrique

27th – Zurich, Samsung Hall

March 2021

1st – Amsterdam, AFAS Live

3rd – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

4th – Paris, Salle Pleyel

6th – Lisbon, Altice Arena

8th – Madrid, WiZink Center

9th – Barcelona, Razzmatazz

Back in May, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy discussed the idea of touring after the coronavirus pandemic, admitting that there “has to be some kind of sacrifice”.

“We’ve just got to think about what live music is and what’s important about it. It’s about taking this as an opportunity to really take the climate crisis seriously,” he said. We can’t go into a new world and start to rebuild it exactly like the last one, and then wait until it gets fucked again, and then start dealing with climate change. We need to start now.”

Over the past few weeks, the band have been sharing a series of new videos for tracks from ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’. So far, the band have shared new videos for‘Don’t Worry’ and ‘Yeah I Know’.