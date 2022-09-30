The 1975 announce special album release show in Kingston

The 1975 have announced details of a special album release show in Kingston-upon-Thames next month – get all the details on how to purchase tickets below.

On October 13, the band will play the Pryzm venue just hours before they release their fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.

Tickets for the intimate gig will go on sale over the counter at Banquet Records in Kingston this Sunday (October 2) from 9am, with ticket and album bundles available alongside ticket-only options. Find all you need to know on tickets for the gig here.

Three days later (October 16), the band are set to make an appearance at a signing session at London’s Rough Trade East. You can purchase tickets for the special signing here now. You can also pre-order/pre-save their fifth studio album.

The 1975 live at Przym, Kingston. 13th October 2022 Tickets available Sunday 2nd October at 9AM, over the counter at @BanquetRecords pic.twitter.com/GqXP4HnrXV — The 1975 (@the1975) September 29, 2022

The news of the pair of events comes after the band recently shared their new single, ‘All I Need To Hear’. The track follows on from the release of the songs ‘Part Of The Band’, ‘Happiness’ and ‘I’m In Love With You’, all of which will appear on ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about ‘All I Need To Hear’, frontman Matty Healy explained: “A lot of my songs require me to perform them, but I think that I’d love to hear Joe Cocker [sing this] – not that we could have that, but it feels like one of those songs where it’s like I’ve stepped out of the Matty-ness of everything.”

The 1975 are set to embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour in January 2023 following a string of North American concerts this November/December. You can find any remaining tickets here (UK) and here (NA) and see the UK and Ireland dates in full below.

JANUARY 2023

8 – Brighton, Brighton Center

9 – Bournemouth, International Center

10 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena

12 – London – The O2

13 – London, The O2

15 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

16 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

17 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

19 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

20 – Manchester, Manchester Arena

22 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

23 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

25 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

26 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

29 – Dublin, 3Arena

30 – Belfast, The SSE Arena