The 1975 announce ‘Still … At their very best’ 2023 North American Tour

The 1975 have announced their ‘Still … At their very best’ 2023 North American Tour. check out the complete list of dates below.
The tour will see the band perform in arenas across North America and Canada throughout autumn. City stops include New York City where they will revisit Madison Square Garden, The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and many more.
Tickets are available via Exclusive Fan Presale from Wednesday, June 21 at 10am local time, with tickets then on general sale on Friday, June 23 at 10am local time. You can sign up for the Exclusive Fan Presale here and visit here for the general public sale.
As a way to celebrate the tour announcement, The 1975 have released a new episode of their A Theatrical Performance Of An Intimate Moment series on YouTube.
The 1975 – ‘Still … at their very best’ North America 2023 tour dates are:
SEPTEMBER
26 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
28 – San Jose, CA, SAP Center
30 – San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena San Diego
OCTOBER
2 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl
5 – Glendale, AZ, Desert Diamond Arena
7- Greenwood Village, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
12 – New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center
17 – Miami, FL, Kaseya Center
18 – Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena
20 – Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center
22 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
23- St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Arena
25 – Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center
26 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center
28- Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum
31 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
NOVEMBER
2 – Indianapolis, IN, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
3 – Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
5 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
8 – Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena
10 – Philadelphia, PA, Well Fargo Arena
12 – Boston, MA, TD Garden
14 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
17 – Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
18 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
20 – London, ON, Budweiser Gardens
22 – Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena
26 – Salt Lake City, UT, Delta Center
27 – Boise, ID, ExtraMile Arena
29 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
DECEMBER
1 – Portland, OR, Moda Center
2 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena
In other The 1975 news, Healy recently responded to Noel Gallagher’s comments about him at a 1975 show in Dublin last week (June 7).
“Noel Gallagher called me a ‘slack-jawed fuckwit’… I love Noel Gallagher. We asked Liam to open up and he said he would have done it but he was busy,” he told the crowd.
“But I love Noel Gallagher… He’s just getting on,” he added. “The difference between me and Noel is that I do a series of interviews to promote an album, whereas he does an album to promote a series of interviews. But we love you Noel. Get Oasis back together!”
At the show, Healy also acted as the support slot for his own band, after Caroline Polachek pulled out at the last minute due to losing her voice.
In his stripped-back solo set, he performed covers of ‘I Just Don’t Think I’ll Ever Get Over You’ by Colin Hay, and Donny Hathaway’s ‘A Song For You’, which was performed alongside touring guitarist Jamie Squire. He also performed the live debut of their song ‘Then Because She Goes’.