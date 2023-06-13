The 1975 announce ‘Still … At their very best’ 2023 North American Tour

The 1975 have announced their ‘Still … At their very best’ 2023 North American Tour. check out the complete list of dates below.

The tour will see the band perform in arenas across North America and Canada throughout autumn. City stops include New York City where they will revisit Madison Square Garden, The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and many more.

Tickets are available via Exclusive Fan Presale from Wednesday, June 21 at 10am local time, with tickets then on general sale on Friday, June 23 at 10am local time. You can sign up for the Exclusive Fan Presale here and visit here for the general public sale.

As a way to celebrate the tour announcement, The 1975 have released a new episode of their A Theatrical Performance Of An Intimate Moment series on YouTube.

The 1975 – ‘Still … at their very best’ North America 2023 tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

26 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

28 – San Jose, CA, SAP Center

30 – San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena San Diego

OCTOBER

2 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

5 – Glendale, AZ, Desert Diamond Arena

7- Greenwood Village, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

12 – New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

17 – Miami, FL, Kaseya Center

18 – Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

20 – Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

22 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

23- St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Arena

25 – Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center

26 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

28- Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

31 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

NOVEMBER

2 – Indianapolis, IN, Gainbridge Fieldhouse

3 – Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

5 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

8 – Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena

10 – Philadelphia, PA, Well Fargo Arena

12 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

14 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

17 – Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

18 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

20 – London, ON, Budweiser Gardens

22 – Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

26 – Salt Lake City, UT, Delta Center

27 – Boise, ID, ExtraMile Arena

29 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

DECEMBER

1 – Portland, OR, Moda Center

2 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

In other The 1975 news, Healy recently responded to Noel Gallagher’s comments about him at a 1975 show in Dublin last week (June 7).

“Noel Gallagher called me a ‘slack-jawed fuckwit’… I love Noel Gallagher. We asked Liam to open up and he said he would have done it but he was busy,” he told the crowd.

“But I love Noel Gallagher… He’s just getting on,” he added. “The difference between me and Noel is that I do a series of interviews to promote an album, whereas he does an album to promote a series of interviews. But we love you Noel. Get Oasis back together!”

At the show, Healy also acted as the support slot for his own band, after Caroline Polachek pulled out at the last minute due to losing her voice.

In his stripped-back solo set, he performed covers of ‘I Just Don’t Think I’ll Ever Get Over You’ by Colin Hay, and Donny Hathaway’s ‘A Song For You’, which was performed alongside touring guitarist Jamie Squire. He also performed the live debut of their song ‘Then Because She Goes’.